Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition

New In The Works Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition
Click Image for Gallery
Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition

The Battle for the Atlantic

After France fell in 1940, Germany escalated its attacks on merchant convoys that carried war goods across the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans to Great Britain and Russia. Hitler sent U-boats, bombers, and warships against these supply lines hoping to strangle the Allies at sea. However, by the end of 1943 Allied navies had defeated Hitler’s fleet, and his U-boat “wolf packs” were the hunted instead of the hunters.


Atlantic Storm: Admiral’s Edition is a new and enhanced edition of Ben Knight’s competitive strategy card game Atlantic Storm that recreates the tension and surprise experienced by Allied and Axis sailors during the Battle of the Atlantic from August 1940 through December 1943.


Players fight a battle for each convoy, and each player joins either side in the battle by playing Allied or Axis force cards from his hand. The battle winners keep the convoy and enemy forces as spoils of war. Plenty of table talk makes the game exciting as players negotiate to win the most spoils.


Admiral’s Edition Features

  • Tarot-sized force cards
  • Added more convoys and five ways to build Convoy Deck for a variety of play
  • Revised and added new events and force cards
  • Increased chance of fighting each round
  • More instances of claiming “fate” against victims
  • Special rules for solitaire play

Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Includes:


118 Force Cards

52 Convoy Cards

Rule Booklet.  

6 Six Sided Dice

 

 

Click on the Links Below

LnLP Download Resources 

 

Click on the Links Below
 

LnLP Forums  


Consimworld


Board Game Geek

Facebook 


Twitter  
 

Google+ 

 

 

Click on the Links Below
 

LnLP Media  
 

YouTube  

 

Executive Producer: David Heath
 
Associate Producer: Blackwell Hird
 
Game Design & Development: Ben Knight
 
Box Design & Art: Blackwell Hird
 
Card Art: Marc von Martial
 
Manual Author & Editing: Ben Knight
 
Manual Design and Layout: Blackwell Hird
 
Administration: Ava Marie Heath

Customer Support: Zac 

Logistic Manager: Darren White
 
Playtesters: Ben Knight, David Heath, Nicholas Heath, Shane Heath, Noah Stoltz, Patrick White
 
Special Thanks & Support: Ute von Martial, Yvonne Heath, Daniel Heath, Phil Lucero, Kindra White, Zack Corey
 
Why We Do What We Do: We love designing, developing and, most of all, playing games. We thank God for blessing us so we can follow our passions and our family and friends for their support.
 

 

Write a review

Please login or register to review
  • $44.99
Add to Wish List Compare this Product

0 reviews / Write a review

Tags: Ben Knight, Atlantic Storm, Card Game,

Related Products
Heroes of the Pacific
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product

Heroes of the Pacific

BANZAI  Heroes of the Pacific brings the award-winning Lock ’n Load Tactical game system to the P..

$64.99

Add to Cart
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product
A Wing and a Prayer New
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product

A Wing and a Prayer

..

$64.99

Add to Cart
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product
The Pacific War
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product

The Pacific War

On December 7th, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy bombed the US Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, an un..

$59.99

Add to Cart
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product
Lock 'n Load Gravity Dice and Bullet Case Holder New
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product

Lock 'n Load Gravity Dice and Bullet Case Holder

  p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 2.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #454545} p...

$44.99

Add to Cart
Add to Wish List
Compare this Product