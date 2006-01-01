The Battle for the Atlantic



After France fell in 1940, Germany escalated its attacks on merchant convoys that carried war goods across the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans to Great Britain and Russia. Hitler sent U-boats, bombers, and warships against these supply lines hoping to strangle the Allies at sea. However, by the end of 1943 Allied navies had defeated Hitler’s fleet, and his U-boat “wolf packs” were the hunted instead of the hunters.



Atlantic Storm: Admiral’s Edition is a new and enhanced edition of Ben Knight’s competitive strategy card game Atlantic Storm that recreates the tension and surprise experienced by Allied and Axis sailors during the Battle of the Atlantic from August 1940 through December 1943.



Players fight a battle for each convoy, and each player joins either side in the battle by playing Allied or Axis force cards from his hand. The battle winners keep the convoy and enemy forces as spoils of war. Plenty of table talk makes the game exciting as players negotiate to win the most spoils.



Admiral’s Edition Features