Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition
The Battle for the Atlantic
After France fell in 1940, Germany escalated its attacks on merchant convoys that carried war goods across the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans to Great Britain and Russia. Hitler sent U-boats, bombers, and warships against these supply lines hoping to strangle the Allies at sea. However, by the end of 1943 Allied navies had defeated Hitler’s fleet, and his U-boat “wolf packs” were the hunted instead of the hunters.
Atlantic Storm: Admiral’s Edition is a new and enhanced edition of Ben Knight’s competitive strategy card game Atlantic Storm that recreates the tension and surprise experienced by Allied and Axis sailors during the Battle of the Atlantic from August 1940 through December 1943.
Players fight a battle for each convoy, and each player joins either side in the battle by playing Allied or Axis force cards from his hand. The battle winners keep the convoy and enemy forces as spoils of war. Plenty of table talk makes the game exciting as players negotiate to win the most spoils.
Admiral’s Edition Features
- Tarot-sized force cards
- Added more convoys and five ways to build Convoy Deck for a variety of play
- Revised and added new events and force cards
- Increased chance of fighting each round
- More instances of claiming “fate” against victims
- Special rules for solitaire play
Atlantic Storm Admiral's Edition Includes:
118 Force Cards
52 Convoy Cards
Rule Booklet.
6 Six Sided Dice
LnLP Download Resources
Executive Producer: David Heath
Associate Producer: Blackwell Hird
Game Design & Development: Ben Knight
Box Design & Art: Blackwell Hird
Card Art: Marc von Martial
Manual Author & Editing: Ben Knight
Manual Design and Layout: Blackwell Hird
Administration: Ava Marie Heath
Customer Support: Zac
Logistic Manager: Darren White
Playtesters: Ben Knight, David Heath, Nicholas Heath, Shane Heath, Noah Stoltz, Patrick White
Special Thanks & Support: Ute von Martial, Yvonne Heath, Daniel Heath, Phil Lucero, Kindra White, Zack Corey
Why We Do What We Do: We love designing, developing and, most of all, playing games. We thank God for blessing us so we can follow our passions and our family and friends for their support.